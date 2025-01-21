El director argentino participará en la Competencia Oficial de la 75a. edición del festival alemán junto a los nuevos films de Hong Sangsoo, Richard Linklater, Radu Jude, Michel Franco, Lucile Hadžihalilović y Gabriel Mascaro, entre otros.

La nueva directora artística de la Berlinale, Tricia Tuttle, anunció este martes 21 de enero en Berlín la programación que se presentará entre el 13 y el 23 de febrero próximos. Previamente se habián anunciado otros films con presencia argentina como Magic Farm, de Amalia Ulman (sección Panorama).