Cine
Berlinale 2025: Iván Fund competirá por el Oso de Oro con “El mensaje”
La 75.ª edición de la ‘Berlinale’ anunció este martes las películas que competirán por el Oso de Oro, entre las que está el último trabajo del director crespense Iván Fund.
El director argentino participará en la Competencia Oficial de la 75a. edición del festival alemán junto a los nuevos films de Hong Sangsoo, Richard Linklater, Radu Jude, Michel Franco, Lucile Hadžihalilović y Gabriel Mascaro, entre otros.
La nueva directora artística de la Berlinale, Tricia Tuttle, anunció este martes 21 de enero en Berlín la programación que se presentará entre el 13 y el 23 de febrero próximos. Previamente se habián anunciado otros films con presencia argentina como Magic Farm, de Amalia Ulman (sección Panorama).
COMPETENCIA OFICIAL
Ari
Dirección: Léonor Serraille
Con Andranic Manet, Pascal Rénéric, Théo Delezenne, Ryad Ferrad, Eva Lallier Juan
Francia / Bélgica 2025
World premiere
Blue Moon
Dirección: Richard Linklater
Con Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, Andrew Scott
USA / Irlanda 2025
World premiere
La cache (The Safe House)
Dirección: Lionel Baier
Con Dominique Reymond, Michel Blanc, William Lebghil, Aurélien Gabrielli, Liliane Rovère
Suiza / Luxemburgo / Francia 2025
World premiere
Dreams
Dirección: Michel Franco
Con Jessica Chastain, Isaac Hernández, Rupert Friend, Marshall Bell
México 2025
World premiere
Drømmer (Dreams (Sex Love))
Dirección: Dag Johan Haugerud
Con Ella Øverbye, Selome Emnetu, Ane Dahl Torp, Anne Marit Jacobsen
Noruega 2024
International premiere
Geu jayeoni nege mworago hani (What Does That Nature Say to You)
Dirección: Hong Sangsoo
Con Ha Seongguk, Kwon Haehyo, Cho Yunhee, Kang Soyi
Corea del Sur 2025
World premiere
Hot Milk
Dirección: Rebecca Lenkiewicz
Con Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw, Vicky Krieps, Vincent Perez
Reino Unido 2025
World premiere | Opera prima
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Dirección: Mary Bronstein
Con Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky, Conan O’Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Ivy Wolk
USA 2024
International premiere
Kontinental ’25
Dirección: Radu Jude
Con Eszter Tompa, Gabriel Spahiu, Adonis Tanța
Rumania 2025
World premiere
El mensaje (The Message)
Dirección: Iván Fund
Con Mara Bestelli, Marcelo Subiotto, Anika Bootz, Betania Cappato
Argentina / España 2025
World premiere
Mother’s Baby
Dirección: Johanna Moder
Con Marie Leuenberger, Hans Löw, Claes Bang, Julia Franz Richter
Austria / Switzerland / Germany 2025
World premiere
O último azul (The Blue Trail)
Dirección: Gabriel Mascaro
Con Denise Weinberg, Rodrigo Santoro, Miriam Socorrás, Adanilo
Brasil / México / Chile / Países Bajos 2025
World premiere
Reflet dans un diamant mort (Reflection in a Dead Diamond)
Dirección: Hélène Cattet y Bruno Forzani
Con Fabio Testi, Yannick Renier, Koen De Bouw, Maria de Medeiros, Thi Mai Nguyen
Bélgica / Luxemburgo / Italia / Francia 2025
World premiere
Sheng xi zhi di (Living the Land)
Dirección: Huo Meng
Con Wang Shang, Zhang Chuwen, Zhang Yanrong, Zhang Caixia, Cao Lingzhi
China 2025
World premiere
Strichka chasu (Timestamp)
Dirección: Kateryna Gornostai
Con Olha Bryhynets, Borys Khovriak, Mykola Kolomiiets
Ucrania / Luxemburgo / Países Bajos / Francia 2025
World premiere | Documental
La Tour de Glace (The Ice Tower)
Dirección: Lucile Hadžihalilović
Con Marion Cotillard, Clara Pacini, August Diehl, Gaspar Noé
Francia / Alemania 2025
World premiere
Was Marielle weiß (What Marielle Knows)
Dirección: Frédéric Hambalek
Con Julia Jentsch, Felix Kramer, Laeni Geiseler, Mehmet Ateşçi, Moritz Treuenfels
Alemania 2025
World premiere
Xiang fei de nv hai (Girls on Wire)
Dirección: Vivian Qu
Con Liu Haocun, Wen Qi, Zhang Youhao
China 2025
World premiere
Yunan
Dirección: Ameer Fakher Eldin
Con Georges Khabbaz, Hanna Schygulla, Ali Suliman, Sibel Kekilli, Tom Wlaschiha
Alemania / Canadá / Italia / Palestina / Qatar / Jordannia / Arabia Saudita 2025
World premiere
COMPETENCIA PERSPECTIVES (OPERAS PRIMAS)
Al Mosta’mera (The Settlement)
Dirección: Mohamed Rashad
Con Adham Shoukry, Ziad Islam, Hajar Omar, Mohamed Abdel Hady, Emad Ghoneim
Egipto / Francia / Aleimana / Arabia Saudita / Qatar 2025
World premiere
Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox)
Dirección: Tanushree Das y Saumyananda Sahi
Con Tillotama Shome, Chandan Bisht, Sayan Karmakar, Suman Saha
India / Francia / USA / España 2025
World premiere
BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions
Dirección: Kahlil Joseph
Con Kaneza Schaal, Hope Giselle, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Funmilayo Akechukwu, Peter Hernandez
USA 2025
Premiere Internacional
Come la notte (Where the Night Stands Still)
Dirección: Liryc Dela Cruz
Con Jenny Llanto Caringal, Tess Magallanes, Benjamin Vasquez Barcellano Jr.
Italia / Filipinas 2025
World premiere
El ciablo fuma (y guarda las cabezas de los cerillos quemados en la misma caja) (The Devil Smokes (and Saves the Burnt Matches in the Same Box))
Dirección: Ernesto Martinez Bucio
Con Mariapau Bravo Aviña, Rafael Nieto Martínez, Regina Alejandra, Donovan Said, Laura Uribe Rojas
México 2025
World premiere
Duas Vezes João Liberada (Two Times João Liberada)
Dirección: Paula Tomás Marques
Con June João, André Tecedeiro, Eloísa d’Ascensão, Tiago Aires Lêdo, Jenny Larrue
Portugal 2025
World premiere
Hé mán (Eel)
Dirección: Chu Chun-Teng
Con Devin Pan, Misi Ke, Chin-Yu Pan, Bella Chen, MeiHou Wu
Taiwan 2025
World premiere
How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World
Dirección: Florian Pochlatko
Con Luisa-Céline Gaffron, Elke Winkens, Cornelius Obonya, Felix Pöchhacker, David Scheid
Austria 2025
World premiere
Kaj ti je deklica (Little Trouble Girls)
Dirección: Urška Đukić
Con Jara Sofija Ostan, Mina Švajger, Saša Tabaković, Nataša Burger, Staša Popović
Eslovenia / Italia / Croacia / Serbia 2025
World premiere
Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo)
Dirección: Joel Alfonso Vargas
Con Juan Collado, Destiny Checo, Yohanna Florentino, Nathaly Navarro
USA 2025
Premiere Internacional
Minden Rendben (Growing Down)
Dirección: Bálint Dániel Sós
Con Szabolcs Hajdu, Ágoston Sáfrány, Anna Hay, Zonga Jakab-Aponyi, Zsófi Szamosi
Hungría 2025
World premiere
Mit der Faust in die Welt schlagen (Punching the World)
Dirección: Constanze Klaue
Con Anton Franke, Camille Moltzen, Anja Schneider, Christian Näthe, Johannes Scheidweiler
Alemania 2025
World premiere
On vous croit (We believe you)
Dirección: Arnaud Dufeys, Charlotte Devillers
Con Myriem Akheddiou, Laurent Capelluto, Natali Broods, Ulysse Goffin, Adèle Pinckaers
Bélgica 2025
World premiere
Le rendez-vous de l’été (That Summer in Paris)
Dirección: Valentine Cadic
Con Blandine Madec, India Hair, Arcadi Radeff, Matthias Jacquin, Lou Deleuze
Francia 2025
World Premiere
BERLINALE SPECIAL GALA
Das Licht (The Light)
Dirección: Tom Tykwer
Con Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger, Tala Al-Deen, Elke Biesendorfer, Julius Gause
Alemania 2025
World premiere
Película de apertura
After This Death
Dirección: Lucio Castro
Con Mia Maestro, Lee Pace, Rupert Friend, Gwendoline Christie, Philip Ettinger
USA 2025
World premiere
A Complete Unknown
Dirección: James Mangold
Con Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook
USA 2024
Premiere alemana
Heldin (Late Shift)
Dirección: Petra Volpe
Con Leonie Benesch, Sonja Riesen, Urs Bihler, Margherita Schoch, Jürg Plüss
Suiza / Alemania 2025
World premiere
Islands
Dirección: Jan-Ole Gerster
Con Sam Riley, Stacy Martin, Jack Farthing, Dylan Torrell
Alemania 2025
World premiere
Köln 75
Dirección: Ido Fluk
Con Mala Emde, John Magaro, Michael Chernus, Alexander Scheer
Alemania / Polonia / Bélgica 2025
World premiere
Lurker
Dirección: Alex Russell
Con Théodore Pellerin, Archie Madekwe, Zack Fox, Havana Rose Liu, Sunny Suljic
USA / Italia 2025
Premiere Internanciona | Opera prima
Mickey 17
Dirección: Bong Joon Ho | with Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo
USA / South Korea / United Kingdom 2024
German Premiere
The Thing With Feathers
Dirección: Dylan Southern
Con Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Boxall, Henry Boxall, Sam Spruell, Vinette Robinson
Reino Unido 2025
European premiere
BERLINALE SPECIAL SERIES GALA
The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Dirección: Justin Kurzel
Con Jacob Elordi, Ciarán Hinds, Odessa Young, Olivia DeJonge, Simon Baker
Australia 2025
World premiere | Series
BERLINALE SPECIAL
Ancestral Visions of the Future
Dirección: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese
Con Siphiwe Nzima, Sobo Bernard, Zaman Mathejane, Mochesane Edwin Kotsoane, Rehauhetsoe Ernest Kotsoane
Francia / Lesoto / Alemania / Arabia Sudita 2025
World premiere | Documental
Das Deutsche Volk
Dirección: Marcin Wierzchowski
Alemania 2025
World premiere | Documental
Honey Bunch
Dirección: Madeleine Sims-Fewer y Dusty Mancinelli
Con Grace Glowicki, Ben Petrie, Kate Dickie, Jason Isaacs, India Brown
Canadá 2025
World premiere
Je n’avais que le néant – ‘Shoah’ par Claude Lanzmann (All I Had Was Nothingness)
Dirección: Guillaume Ribot
Francia 2025
World premiere
Kein Tier. So Wild. (No Beast. So Fierce.)
Dirección: Burhan Qurbani
Con Kenda Hmeidan, Verena Altenberger, Hiam Abbass, Mona Zarreh Hoshyari Khah, Mehdi Nebbou
Alemania / Polonia / Francia 2025
World premiere
Leibniz – Chronik eines verschollenen Bildes (Leibniz – Chronicle of a Lost Painting)
Dirección: Edgar Reitz y Anatol Schuster
Con Edgar Selge, Aenne Schwarz, Michael Kranz, Lars Eidinger, Barbara Sukowa
Alemania 2025
World premiere
A melhor mãe do mundo (The Best Mother in the World | Die beste Mutter der Welt)
Dirección: Anna Muylaert
Con Shirley Cruz, Seu Jorge, Rihanna Barbosa, BeninAyo
Brasil / Argentina 2025
World premiere
Michtav Le’David (A Letter to David)
Dirección: Tom Shoval
Con David Cunio, Eitan Cunio, Sharon Aloni-Cunio, Silvia Cunio, Luis Cunio
Israel / USA 2025
World premiere | Documental
My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow
Dirección: Julia Loktev
Con Anna Nemzer, Elena Kostyuchenko, Ksenia Mironova, Sonya Groysman, Alesya Marokhovskaya
USA 2024
Premiere Internacional | Documental
Pa-gwa (The Old Woman With the Knife)
Dirección: Min Kyu-dong
Con Hyeyoung Lee, Kim Sung-cheol, Yeon Woo-jin, Kim Moo-yul, Shin Sia
Corea del Sur 2025
World premiere
Shoah
Dirección: Claude Lanzmann
Francia 1985